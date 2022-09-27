The incident took place on Saturday, September 25 between 11.15pm and midnight, when officers received multiple reports of an aggressive male on board the service.

The assault was thought to have happened between Edinburgh and Kinghorn, on the Dundee train, and the victim suffered facial injuries.

The suspect is described as white, 6ft tall and had bleached blonde hair. He was also wearing an orange t-shirt.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened to come forward and assist their investigation.

In a statement, the BTP added: “If you witnessed the incident or have any further information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 with reference 754 of 24/09/22.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

