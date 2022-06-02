A 31-year-old man was on, or near, a pedestrian crossing on Hanover Street when he was punched in the face by a driver.
He was treated for serious facial injuries in the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, and police have now launched an appeal for information.
The incident took place around 1 pm on Friday, May 20.
The driver, who made off in a white van, has been described as white, stocky, balding with a beard.
He was wearing grey work trousers, a blue Nike top and boots.
Police Constable Mihaela Hristova said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who may have made a note of the registration of the van which the suspect used.
“If you can help please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 1746 of Friday, 20 May, 2022."