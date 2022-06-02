Edinburgh crime news: White van driver leaves pedestrian with serious facial injuries after assaulting him at a city centre crossing

An appeal has been launched to find a driver who seriously assaulted a pedestrian in Edinburgh city centre.

By Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 11:53 am
Updated Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 11:54 am

A 31-year-old man was on, or near, a pedestrian crossing on Hanover Street when he was punched in the face by a driver.

He was treated for serious facial injuries in the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, and police have now launched an appeal for information.

The incident took place around 1 pm on Friday, May 20.

The driver, who made off in a white van, has been described as white, stocky, balding with a beard.

He was wearing grey work trousers, a blue Nike top and boots.

Police Constable Mihaela Hristova said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who may have made a note of the registration of the van which the suspect used.

“If you can help please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 1746 of Friday, 20 May, 2022."

