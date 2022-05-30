Siobhan Isabella Stewart Buchan of Ferry Road Drive was found guilty of failing to seek veterinary treatment for her puppy.

The 31-year-old had an American bulldog, Ice, whose ears had been illegally cropped.

A Scottish SPCA special investigations unit undercover inspector explained: “On 11 July 2020 we were alerted by a member of the public that there was a puppy at the property with illegally cropped ears.

“When we attended it was clear that Ice’s ears had only recently been cropped.

"Both ears had partially healed, infected surgical wounds. Both ears showed signs of inflammation and infection and were visibly swollen, with sutures still present in both wound sites. It was clear that the pup needed immediate veterinary attention.

“We immediately removed the puppy for veterinary attention and both his ears were found to be infected.”

Buchan told the Scottish SPCA that she had purchased the puppy from France, however, the ear cropping procedure is also illegal there.

The inspector continued: “It is an immensely painful and unnecessary procedure for an animal to go through, even if provided with full expert veterinary attention.

"Any dog that has been subjected to this procedure will have suffered significantly, physical and mentally, and will have been put at huge risk to health and life from the use of drugs, by untrained personnel, to anaesthetise the animal prior to procedure.

“Buchan allowed Ice to suffer to a great extent without veterinary care in order to avoid police involvement, which has put him at great risk of both physical and psychological harm.

“We are pleased that Buchan will not be able to own any further dogs and we hope she will carefully consider her ability to care for any animal in the future.

“We’re pleased that this result means Ice has now been signed over in to the care of the Scottish SPCA and we can find him the loving home he deserves.”

Buchan was sentenced at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court on May 27.