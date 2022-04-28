Police Scotland are increasing patrols near the Water of Leith after a woman was pushed off her bike by a man on the canal path in Edinburgh, the latest in the spree of assaults.

The incident took place between Colinton and Slateford around 7 pm on Wednesday.

An eyewitnesses said that there were four or five witnesses, who saw the man shouting at other passers by, and appeared to be drunk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After he pushed the woman, he shouted “You shouldn't have done that” before walking off.

The eyewitness continued: “The victim was pulled from the canal by one of them and we all stayed with her to make sure she was ok.

"A lady asked if the victim wanted to use her phone to call the police or her friends or family, as her phone was soaked with water, but she said she was alright.

"She insisted to bike home as her place was not far.

Edinburgh crime news: Woman pushed into canal by man while cycling in the Capital

“She told us that she tried to avoid the guy and make her way through.

"But he was on the way and looked p****d to see her coming his way.

"And then he pushed her in there. She was crying at him, "why did you do that?" when she was trying to stand up in the water.”

This incident in the latest in a spree of similar incidents, and police have released a description of the male suspect.

Sergeant Scott Walker of Edinburgh policing explained: “Officers are aware of a number of incidents between Monday, 18 April and Wednesday, 27 April, 2022 in which people have been pushed into a canal.

“In connection with our enquiries, we are searching for a white man in his sixties with a possible tanned complexion. He is between 5ft 7in and 5ft 10in, is of medium to stocky build with grey and balding hair.

“He was wearing dark clothing and was seen in a maroon jumper on Wednesday, 27 April.

“There will be increased patrols in the area.