Woman left injured and shaken after being hit by shopping trolley thrown from Ocean Terminal car park

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident which occurred around 5.30 pm on Saturday.

The 30-year-old woman was struck by the trolley which was thrown from a higher level of the Red Car Park at Ocean Terminal shopping centre by a group of youths.

Members of the public came to assist the woman and contact the police, who are now asking witnesses to come forward.

The trolley caused the woman minor injuries, and she was incredibly shaken by the incident.

In a statement online, Police are asking “anyone with dashcam footage to make contact with police on 101 quoting incident number 3433 of Sunday 26 June 2022.”

They added, “alternatively, anyone with any information can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.”