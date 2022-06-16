Emergency services attended the scene after receiving the report around 4.30 pm yesterday (Wednesday).

The disturbance apparently involved a large group of youths at the Sighthill Public Park in the west of the city.

Police Scotland confirmed that they were able to trace one youth who had sustained what they described as ‘minor injuries’ during the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local officers will continue to carry out patrols in the area and are continuing to make enquiries into the incident.

In a statement, a Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Officers received reports of a disturbance involving a group of youths within Sighthill Park in Edinburgh around 4.30pm on Wednesday, 15 June, 2022.

“Officers attended and traced one male youth who had sustained minor injuries.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers will continue to carry out patrols in the area.”