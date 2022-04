Police responded to an incident in West Pilton late on Monday which resulted in the arrest of a 13-year-old boy.

He has been charged with attempted robbery and possession of a blade.

The incident is thought to be linked with the theft of a motorcycle in North West Edinburgh earlier on the same day.

Police have confirmed that enquiries remain ongoing into the theft of the motorbike.