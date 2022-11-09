Police officers in the Capital are appealing for information following disorder in Niddrie on Bonfire Night. Police Scotland said officers responded to numerous calls of “reckless behaviour” in the area throughout Saturday night (November 5) and enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.

Incidents included a police vehicle being attacked with bricks, which results in a window being smashed and an officer suffering a cut to their lip at about 8.40pm.

Chief Inspector Neil Wilson said: “The actions of those responsible could have had much more serious consequences and our investigation is underway. Officers are carrying out door to door-to door enquiries and reviewing CCTV footage in an effort to identify those involved.

Edinburgh crime news: Police in the Capital release public appeal as they continue to investigate disorder in Niddrie on Bonfire Night