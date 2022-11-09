Edinburgh crime: Niddrie Bonfire Night appeal after police car attacked with bricks
A public appeal has been launched as investigations continue into disorder in Niddrie on Bonfire Night.
Police officers in the Capital are appealing for information following disorder in Niddrie on Bonfire Night. Police Scotland said officers responded to numerous calls of “reckless behaviour” in the area throughout Saturday night (November 5) and enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.
Incidents included a police vehicle being attacked with bricks, which results in a window being smashed and an officer suffering a cut to their lip at about 8.40pm.
Chief Inspector Neil Wilson said: “The actions of those responsible could have had much more serious consequences and our investigation is underway. Officers are carrying out door to door-to door enquiries and reviewing CCTV footage in an effort to identify those involved.
“I would appeal to motorists who were in the Niddrie area and who may have dash-cam footage to come forward. You may have captured something that could assist our enquiries. I would also appeal to anyone with mobile phone footage of any of the incident to get in touch with Police Scotland as a matter of urgency on 101."