The animals were taken from the farm between the hours of 11.30am and 2pm on Wednesday, May 11.

LOVE Gorgie Farm posted on Facebook, appealing to members of the public to help them find the animals. They said they were “extremely distraught”, and shared their concern about the rabbit, named Thumper, who requires vital medication daily.

With the help of police, the rabbit and three of the guinea pigs have been recovered and returned to the farm.

However, Mary, a long-haired black and white guinea pig, was not found with the other animals.

In a Facebook post today, the team running Gorgie Farm wrote: “Due to all your support we have managed to recover all but one of our missing babies.

“Unfortunately Mary our long haired black and white Guinea pig was not with them. This is an ongoing investigation and any information would be greatly appreciated.”

They continued: “All the animals rescued are fine just a little confused but getting all the love and cuddles from staff”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing after four guinea pigs and a rabbit were stolen from Gorgie Farm, Gorgie Road, Edinburgh. The incident happened around 11.30am on Wednesday, 11 May.

“All animals apart from one guinea pig have been recovered and enquiries are ongoing to find it.