Jo-Hannah Eardley - partner of Livingston FC ace Cristian Montano - struck a central reservation three times and was seen driving no headlights in Edinburgh last year.

Eardley, 29, drove at high speeds along the city’s Glasgow Road before officers eventually traced her vehicle and had to call out the fire service for fear of the car bursting into flames.

The finance worker pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving when she appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The court heard Eardley was driving along Glasgow Road at around 11.25pm on April 14 when another motorist saw her silver Smart car “swerving over the road”, reports the Daily Record.

Eardley, from Livingston, West Lothian, drove through a red light and police were contacted due to her erratic driving.

Fiscal depute Janet McDonald said a second witness spotted the motorist driving on the road with “no lights illuminated” and she was seen “swerving over the lanes before colliding with the central reservation”.

Her car then swerved again and struck a kerb before drivers were forever to take action to avoid a collision.

Police in a patrol car spotted Eardley driving near the Newbridge roundabout and followed her where the officers were said to have noted “heavy damage to the vehicle and parts of the car were flying off”.

The court heard tyres had become detached from the vehicle and officers could smell fuel leaking onto the roadway.

Officers who had joined in the pursuit spotted “fresh marks” on the road near to Deer Park Services, off the M8 motorway, and were able to follow them to Eardley’s unattended car.

The court heard officers contacted the fire service to attend due to exposed wiring and “heat emanating from the wheels”.

A check revealed Eardley was the insured driver and she was traced by officers in a nearby flat.

When asked by officers if she had been the driver she replied: “I will admit that was me.”