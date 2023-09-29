Everyone was asked to get off the bus after the incident.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A group of teenagers who smashed the window of a moving Edinburgh bus stood and laughed as passengers were forced to get off at the wrong stop.

The number 21 Lothian bus was travelling on Hay Drive at around 4pm on Thursday, September 28, when it was targeted by a group of youths while it pulled into the bus stop opposite Hays Business Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to a passenger on the bus, the group of “young lads” were standing at a nearby monument when one of them threw something at the Royal Infirmary-bound bus. The eyewitness told the Evening News: “I was sitting in the seat upstairs directly above the smashed window. The bus driver pulled into the stop very quickly and shouted ‘everyone get off the bus’. The kids didn't even run away. They just stood about laughing.”

The number 21 Lothian bus had a window smashed by youths at Niddrie Mains Road on Thursday afternoon.