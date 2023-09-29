Edinburgh crime: Passengers on bus in Edinburgh's Hay Drive forced to get off after youths smash window
A group of teenagers who smashed the window of a moving Edinburgh bus stood and laughed as passengers were forced to get off at the wrong stop.
The number 21 Lothian bus was travelling on Hay Drive at around 4pm on Thursday, September 28, when it was targeted by a group of youths while it pulled into the bus stop opposite Hays Business Centre.
According to a passenger on the bus, the group of “young lads” were standing at a nearby monument when one of them threw something at the Royal Infirmary-bound bus. The eyewitness told the Evening News: “I was sitting in the seat upstairs directly above the smashed window. The bus driver pulled into the stop very quickly and shouted ‘everyone get off the bus’. The kids didn't even run away. They just stood about laughing.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police received a report of a bus window being smashed in Hay Drive, Edinburgh, around 3.30pm on Thursday, September 28, 2023. Enquiries are continuing." Lothian Buses has been contacted for comment.