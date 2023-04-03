A man has been taken to hospital after a hit-and-run in Edinburgh. Officers were alerted to a crash between a car and a pedestrian, which took place inside Lochend Park at around 8.15pm on Sunday, April 2. The driver fled the scene in their car before police arrived on scene, officers said. An ambulance was called, and the pedestrian, a 21-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries. Officers cordoned off part of the park, and have been spotted on the scene this morning, as they continue to investigate.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian within Lochend Park, Edinburgh, around 8.15pm on Sunday, 2 April, 2023. The car left the scene prior to police arrival and the 21-year-old male pedestrian was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 3398 of 2 April, 2023.” A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 2014 hours on Sunday to attend an incident at Lochend Park in Edinburgh. We dispatched one ambulance to the scene which arrived on scene within six minutes. We transported one patient to New Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”