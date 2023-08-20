Edinburgh crime: Police appeal for man who took seriously injured youth to hospital to come forward

A seriously injured youth was taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary on Saturday evening by a man who then left without giving details to staff.

Police say they believe the 17-year-old had been at an event in Craigmillar Park the previous evening, but became separated from his friends, who knew nothing of what happened to him until he turned up at the hospital.

Now police are appealing for the man who took the injured youth to the Infirmary at around 6.20pm on Saturday to contact them. The man, who left before any details were taken by staff, is described as white and in his 50s, with receding hair. He was wearing glasses, a blue Adidas top and was carrying a rucksack.

Detective Sergeant Keith Morrison of Police Scotland said: “At this time, we don’t know how the young man sustained his injuries, so it is imperative that we trace the man who took him to hospital so we can find out what he knows. From our enquiries, the injured man was at an event in Craigmillar Park the previous evening and had become separated from his friends. They were unable to get a hold of him and it was only when he was admitted to hospital that his family were made aware of where he was.