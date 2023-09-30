Police Scotland release images of man over incident on Stagecoach bus from Dunfermline to Edinburgh

Police are appealing for help over an incident on an Edinburgh-bound bus nearly a year ago.

Police Scotland have released images of a man they believe may be able to assist their enquires into an incident which occurred on a Stagecoach bus between Dunfermline and Edinburgh on Wednesday October 12, 2022 at approximately 4.20pm.

They say the man was travelling on the Stagecoach X55 bus, having boarded the bus at Dunfermline bus station. He is described as white, aged between 25 and 40, with dark facial hair, wearing a dark hooded top, striped tracksuit bottoms and carrying a holdall type bag.

Police issued this image of a man they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries into the incident on an X55 bus from Dunfermline to Edinburgh on October 12, 2022.