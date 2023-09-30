News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash

Edinburgh crime: Police appeal over incident on Edinburgh-bound bus nearly a year ago

Police Scotland release images of man over incident on Stagecoach bus from Dunfermline to Edinburgh
By Ian Swanson
Published 30th Sep 2023, 09:28 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 09:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for help over an incident on an Edinburgh-bound bus nearly a year ago.

Police Scotland have released images of a man they believe may be able to assist their enquires into an incident which occurred on a Stagecoach bus between Dunfermline and Edinburgh on Wednesday October 12, 2022 at approximately 4.20pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They say the man was travelling on the Stagecoach X55 bus, having boarded the bus at Dunfermline bus station. He is described as white, aged between 25 and 40, with dark facial hair, wearing a dark hooded top, striped tracksuit bottoms and carrying a holdall type bag.

Most Popular
Police issued this image of a man they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries into the incident on an X55 bus from Dunfermline to Edinburgh on October 12, 2022.Police issued this image of a man they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries into the incident on an X55 bus from Dunfermline to Edinburgh on October 12, 2022.
Police issued this image of a man they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries into the incident on an X55 bus from Dunfermline to Edinburgh on October 12, 2022.

Police Scotland are appealing for the man pictured, or anyone who knows him to get in touch via 101 quoting incident reference number 2550 of 12 October 2022. Alternatively, anyone with information can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where calls are dealt with anonymously.