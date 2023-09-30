Edinburgh crime: Police appeal over incident on Edinburgh-bound bus nearly a year ago
Police are appealing for help over an incident on an Edinburgh-bound bus nearly a year ago.
Police Scotland have released images of a man they believe may be able to assist their enquires into an incident which occurred on a Stagecoach bus between Dunfermline and Edinburgh on Wednesday October 12, 2022 at approximately 4.20pm.
They say the man was travelling on the Stagecoach X55 bus, having boarded the bus at Dunfermline bus station. He is described as white, aged between 25 and 40, with dark facial hair, wearing a dark hooded top, striped tracksuit bottoms and carrying a holdall type bag.
Police Scotland are appealing for the man pictured, or anyone who knows him to get in touch via 101 quoting incident reference number 2550 of 12 October 2022. Alternatively, anyone with information can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where calls are dealt with anonymously.