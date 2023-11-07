A 45-year-old man will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, after he was arrested in connection with a spate of robberies in Colinton .

Police say the arrest comes after extensive enquiries which were aided by a public appeal for information. The man is suspected of carrying out two robberies and an attempted robbery between Saturday, October 7, and Sunday, October 8. The incidents took place at premises on Bridge Road, Colinton Road and Ashley Terrace.