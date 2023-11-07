News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Police arrest man, 45, in connection with series of robberies in Colinton

The man allegedly committed two robberies and an attempted robbery last month
By Neil Johnstone
Published 7th Nov 2023, 09:31 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 09:31 GMT
A 45-year-old man will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, after he was arrested in connection with a spate of robberies in Colinton.

Police say the arrest comes after extensive enquiries which were aided by a public appeal for information. The man is suspected of carrying out two robberies and an attempted robbery between Saturday, October 7, and Sunday, October 8. The incidents took place at premises on Bridge Road, Colinton Road and Ashley Terrace.

Detective Constable Peter Lyons said: “We’d like to thank the public for their assistance with our enquiries following our earlier appeal.”