Edinburgh crime: Police called to Henderson Street after reports of man injured in street

Eyewitnesses said the road was cordoned off by police.
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 21st Oct 2023, 13:21 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 13:21 BST
Emergency services swooped on an Edinburgh street after a late night incident left a man injured.

Police were called to the scene in Henderson Street at around 11.20pm on Friday, following reports of a man having been injured in the area. An eyewitness said the road was cordoned off and there was ‘a major police presence’ in the area.

Police Scotland said a 23-year-old man was checked at the scene by the ambulance service and another man, aged 25, was arrested and charged. The spokesman added: “A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. He is due to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, October 23.”