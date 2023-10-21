Eyewitnesses said the road was cordoned off by police.

Emergency services swooped on an Edinburgh street after a late night incident left a man injured.

Police were called to the scene in Henderson Street at around 11.20pm on Friday, following reports of a man having been injured in the area. An eyewitness said the road was cordoned off and there was ‘a major police presence’ in the area.

