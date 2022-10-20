News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Police called to incident in Princes Street

Officers respond to disturbance in property

By Ian Swanson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

A man has been arrested after police were called to an incident in Princes Street.

Four or five police cars and motorbikes were seen responding to the call about a disturbance in a property on the busy street during Thursday night’s rush hour. But police have not given any further details about what happened.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a man causing a disturbance at premises on Princes Street in Edinburgh around 5.20pm on Thursday, 20 October. A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing. No one was injured.”

