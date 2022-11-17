Police officers were called after a man carrying an “offensive weapon” was seen near an Edinburgh primary school near the end of the school day. Officers attended the scene near to Sighthill Primary School on Wednesday afternoon (November 16) at around 2.40pm on Calder Grove.

Nobody was injured and police enquiries continue, police said. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 2.40pm, police were called to a report of a man in possession of an offensive weapon causing a disturbance on Calder Grove, Edinburgh. Officers attended and carried out searches and enquiries to trace him. There are no reports of any injuries and enquiries are continuing."