Edinburgh crime: Police carry out drugs warrant in Morningside with 18-year-old reported
Teenager reported after drugs raid at property
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers who raided an Edinburgh property have reported an 18-year-old man for drugs offences.
Police swooped on the Morningside property, where they carried out a drugs search warrant. An image taken at the scene, which was shared on Police Scotland's social media, showed around six officers in a flat stairwell with two officers forcing open a flat door.
A police spokesman said: “South-East officers carried out a positive drugs search warrant in the Morningside area. An 18-year-old male has been reported for drugs offences.”