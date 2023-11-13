News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Edinburgh crime: Police carry out drugs warrant in Morningside with 18-year-old reported

Teenager reported after drugs raid at property
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 13th Nov 2023, 11:59 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 11:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers who raided an Edinburgh property have reported an 18-year-old man for drugs offences.

Police swooped on the Morningside property, where they carried out a drugs search warrant. An image taken at the scene, which was shared on Police Scotland's social media, showed around six officers in a flat stairwell with two officers forcing open a flat door.

A police spokesman said: “South-East officers carried out a positive drugs search warrant in the Morningside area. An 18-year-old male has been reported for drugs offences.”