Over the past few months, there have been several reports of a gang of teenagers intimidating and assaulting locals in Edinburgh’s Southside.

In June, the balaclava-clad gang threw ketchup over a group of performers in the Meadows, before speeding away from the scene on motorbikes.

Police are currently trying to trace those involved.

Inspector Carlyn Simpson said: “We are aware of reports of youths on electric bikes causing issues in and around The Meadows in Edinburgh.

“Enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and anyone with information should get in touch via 101 or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“We are committed to tackling this kind of behaviour and it will not be tolerated. The area is covered by regular patrols and will continue to receive attention from officers.”