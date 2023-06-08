Officers were alerted to reports of anti-social behaviour in Fairmilehead Park, at around 6pm on Wednesday, June 7. They discovered an abandoned fire, inside a man-made structure of tree branches, which they described as “hazardous”. Police have promised to continue patrolling in the area, which has seen several reports of anti-social behaviour in recent weeks.

In a social media post, officers urged locals to be responsible with fire, writing: “Responding to Antisocial Behaviour in Fairmilehead Park, officers found an abandoned fire within this structure. Whilst we admire the design, fires in dry wooded areas are hazardous. Enjoy yourself but be responsible. We will continue to patrol area.” A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "We have received a number of reports of anti-social behaviour in the area. Officers were made aware of the fire around 6pm yesterday evening.”