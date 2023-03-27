Edinburgh crime: Police 'dressed in riot gear' arrest man after search of premises on York Place
Arrest made after raid in Edinburgh city centre
An eye-witness spotted a large group of officers ‘dressed in riot gear’ standing near the Ballantrae Hotel in York Place at around 6am on Monday, March 27. Police confirmed that a search took place at a premises on the road. A man was arrested following the raid. Police, who said there was “no risk to the wider community”, are now carrying out further enquiries.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 44-year-old man has been arrested following a search of a premises on York Place, Edinburgh. Enquiries are ongoing. The search was as a result of an ongoing investigation and there was no risk to the wider community.”