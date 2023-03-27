News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Police 'dressed in riot gear' arrest man after search of premises on York Place

Arrest made after raid in Edinburgh city centre

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 27th Mar 2023, 11:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 11:26 BST

Police arrested a 44-year-old man after searching a premises on a busy road in Edinburgh.

An eye-witness spotted a large group of officers ‘dressed in riot gear’ standing near the Ballantrae Hotel in York Place at around 6am on Monday, March 27. Police confirmed that a search took place at a premises on the road. A man was arrested following the raid. Police, who said there was “no risk to the wider community”, are now carrying out further enquiries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 44-year-old man has been arrested following a search of a premises on York Place, Edinburgh. Enquiries are ongoing. The search was as a result of an ongoing investigation and there was no risk to the wider community.”

Police dressed in riot gear searched premises on York Place in Edinburgh.
