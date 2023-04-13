Police discovered a large quantity of drugs and cash in a vehicle in Edinburgh. Officers stopped a vehicle, which police said was “suspicious”, in the Muirhouse Park area of Edinburgh, at around 6pm on Tuesday, April 11. Police found and seized a large amount of illicit drugs from within the car, as well as more than £5,000 in cash. The occupants of the vehicle, two men both aged 34, were arrested. The men have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with drugs offences, police said.