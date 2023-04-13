News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Police find large amount of illicit drugs after stopping 'suspicious' vehicle in Muirhouse

Two men arrested after drugs found during traffic stop in Edinburgh

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 13th Apr 2023, 09:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 09:24 BST

Police discovered a large quantity of drugs and cash in a vehicle in Edinburgh. Officers stopped a vehicle, which police said was “suspicious”, in the Muirhouse Park area of Edinburgh, at around 6pm on Tuesday, April 11. Police found and seized a large amount of illicit drugs from within the car, as well as more than £5,000 in cash. The occupants of the vehicle, two men both aged 34, were arrested. The men have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with drugs offences, police said.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 6pm on Tuesday, 11 April, 2023, officers stopped a suspicious vehicle in the Muirhouse Park area of Edinburgh. A large quantity of drugs and over £5,000 in cash were recovered. Two 34-year-old men were arrested and reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with drugs offences.”

Two men were arrested during a traffic stop in the Muirhouse Park area of Edinburgh.Two men were arrested during a traffic stop in the Muirhouse Park area of Edinburgh.
