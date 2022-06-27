Officers spotted the vehicle, which was later identified as a stolen orange KTM motorcycle, being driven at speed along Leamington Terrace at around 12am on Sunday, June 26.

Police signalled to the driver to stop, but the motorcycle was driven off down Gilmore Place, towards Viewforth.

The motorcycle then went along Dundee Street, towards Fountain Park in the Fountainbridge area, down Drysdale Road and onto the West Approach Road. It was last seen in the Gorgie Road area.

The driver and passenger were both described as wearing dark clothing and balaclavas.

The vehicle had previously been reported stolen from Spittal Street, Edinburgh, between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Monday, June 20.

No one was injured during the incident, but police are now carrying out extensive enquiries in their efforts to trace the driver, the passenger and the vehicle.

Police are looking for the driver of a stolen motorcycle, who failed to stop for officers in Edinburgh on Sunday.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch. They are particularly keen to speak to a woman who they believe filmed the encounter.

Detective Sergeant Ross Dunn, of Drylaw Police Station, said: "Our enquiries to trace the driver and vehicle are ongoing.

"We believe the area would have been quite busy with members of the public and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.

"If you were in the area at the time, please think back and get in touch with us if you have any information which may be able to assist our investigation.

"From our CCTV enquiries, we believe a woman may have filmed the incident in the Fountainbridge area.

"I am particularly keen to speak with her and would ask her to contact officers as soon as possible.

"I would also ask anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward, you may have captured something which could assist us in our enquiries."