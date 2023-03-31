Edinburgh crime: Police hunt for man who exposed himself in Craigmillar Park
A man allegedly exposed himself to locals walking in Edinburgh’s Craigmillar Park. Officers were alerted after a member of the public reported the incident at around 9am on Friday, March 31. Police attended the scene and searched the area, but did not trace the man responsible. Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone who can help the investigation has been asked to contact police.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a man exposing himself in Craigmillar Park, Edinburgh around 9am on Friday, 31 March, 2023. Officers attended and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 quoting reference 0755 of 31 March, 2023.”