Edinburgh crime: Police hunt knife-wielding thug in hoodie as man is robbed of rucksack while waiting for bus
Terrifying ordeal took place in the Granton area of the Capital on Wednesday evening
Police are appealing for witnesses after a local was robbed at knifepoint while standing at a bus stop in Edinburgh.
The incident, which took place in Granton Square at around 10.45pm on Wednesday (May 3), occurred when a 59-year-old man was approached by another male, carrying a large kitchen knife.
The culprit then took off in the direction of Granton Crescent Park with his victim’s rucksack, which contained personal items and a laptop.
The suspect, described as black, in his 20s, 5ft 9 in height, of skinny build and wearing a black hoodie tied tightly around his face, ran off towards Granton Crescent Park.
Detective Constable Cam McDonald, of Costorphine CID, said: “I would ask anyone who was in the area and who either saw the robbery or a man fitting the description in the area between 10.30 pm and 10.45 pm to get in touch with police.
“I’d also be keen to hear from anyone driving in that area around the time, if they have dash-cam, to check it in case it has captured any footage that may assist our investigation.
“Information can be passed to police via 101 quoting reference number 4484 of Wednesday, 3 May 2023 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.