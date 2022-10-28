Police in Edinburgh are hunting for a group of young men after a teenager was assaulted and robbed in Edinburgh last weekend.

Officers are appealing to the public for information after the incident, which took place on Burdiehouse Road in the early hours of Saturday morning (October 22.)

In statement, Police Scotland said: “Around 12.10am, the victim was approached by three males who assaulted him and stole his jacket.

“The males left the scene in the direction of Frogston Road.

“The three suspects are described as black males, aged 18-20 and were wearing black tracksuits.

Detective Sergeant Keith Taylor, of Gayfied CID, added: “This was a particularly distressing incident for the victim, who sustained a minor injury.

“If you were in the area around the time of the robbery, either before or after, and witnessed anything suspicious or recognise the description of the men, please get in touch.

“Similarly, if you have dash-cam footage that may help with our investigation then please contact us.