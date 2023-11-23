Ryan Gandy, 34, escaped from the Capital’s Western General Hospital, in Crewe Road South, on Wednesday and was last seen in the area at around 5pm. He is described as being around 6ft tall, of slim build and with dark receding hair. He was wearing a blue Nike dry-fit top, black jogging bottoms, dark-coloured trainers, and a black Hoodrich gilet. He has a tattoo with the word “Katy” on his right arm and scars on both sides of his face.