Edinburgh crime: Police hunting for escaped prisoner Ryan Gandy issue 'do not approach' warning

Ryan Gandy escaped from police custody last night at the Western General Hospital
By Neil Johnstone
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 17:01 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 17:05 GMT
Officers searching for an escaped prisoner who is loose in Edinburgh have warned the public not to approach him.

Ryan Gandy, 34, escaped from the Capital’s Western General Hospital, in Crewe Road South, on Wednesday and was last seen in the area at around 5pm. He is described as being around 6ft tall, of slim build and with dark receding hair. He was wearing a blue Nike dry-fit top, black jogging bottoms, dark-coloured trainers, and a black Hoodrich gilet. He has a tattoo with the word “Katy” on his right arm and scars on both sides of his face.

Police are carrying out extensive searches and reviewing CCTV in an effort to trace him. Members of the public are advised not to approach Gandy if they see him but to contact police immediately. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 2515 of November 22.