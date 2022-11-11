Emergency services were called to Princes Street at 5.30 pm on Thursday evening (November 10) after receiving reports of a man acting suspiciously. The area was cordoned off, and an eye witness reported seeing three bomb disposal units attend the scene after the discovery of an unattended bag. Waverley Station and surrounding hotels were evacuated.

Police Scotland has since confirmed the bag was recovered and posed no threat. Superintendent Arron Clinkscales said: “Around 5.30pm we received a report that a bag that had been left unattended in Princes Street after a man was seen to be acting suspiciously.

“Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) were contacted and a cordon was put in place as a precaution. The bag was recovered and it posed no threat but we are carrying out enquiries. The cordon was subsequently lifted as soon as it was safe to do so. I would like to thank the public and local businesses for their patience and support while we dealt with the incident.”