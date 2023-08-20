News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Police investigate 'serious sexual assault' involving 12-year-old girl

68-year-old man has been arrested and released pending further inquiries
By Ian Swanson
Published 20th Aug 2023, 11:49 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2023, 11:49 BST

Police are investigating a “serious sexual assault” involving a 12-year-old girl in Edinburgh.

Reports said part of Hunter’s Hall Public Park in Craigmillar, where the Jack Kane Centre is located, was taped off on Saturday afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating a report of a serious sexual assault involving a 12-year-old girl in the Niddrie Mains Road area of Edinburgh.

“A 68-year-old man has been arrested and released pending further enquiries which are ongoing and at an early stage.”