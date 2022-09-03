News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Police investigating Gayfield Place attempted robbery appeal for man to come forward

Detectives investigating an attempted robbery are searching for a man they believe can help them solve the crime almost a year on.

By Rhoda Morrison
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 3:48 pm
Enquiries have been ongoing since the incident, which occurred at around 1.50am in Gayfield Place on November 1 last year.

And now police have released images of a man they believe may have information that could help the investigation.

The man in the images is aged between 20 and 30 years of age and is around 5ft 8.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they believe could help them

He also has dark hair and was wearing a black and white jacket, black jeans and dark shoes at the time of the incident. He was also carrying a rucksack.

Detective Constable Claire Riley, of Gayfield CID, said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim and our inquiries have been ongoing. I would urge the male in the images or anyone with information relating to him to contact police as soon as possible.”Witnesses can call 101 quoting reference 0298 of November 1.