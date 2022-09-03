Edinburgh crime: Police investigating Gayfield Place attempted robbery appeal for man to come forward
Detectives investigating an attempted robbery are searching for a man they believe can help them solve the crime almost a year on.
Enquiries have been ongoing since the incident, which occurred at around 1.50am in Gayfield Place on November 1 last year.
And now police have released images of a man they believe may have information that could help the investigation.
The man in the images is aged between 20 and 30 years of age and is around 5ft 8.
He also has dark hair and was wearing a black and white jacket, black jeans and dark shoes at the time of the incident. He was also carrying a rucksack.
Detective Constable Claire Riley, of Gayfield CID, said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim and our inquiries have been ongoing. I would urge the male in the images or anyone with information relating to him to contact police as soon as possible.”Witnesses can call 101 quoting reference 0298 of November 1.