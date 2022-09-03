Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enquiries have been ongoing since the incident, which occurred at around 1.50am in Gayfield Place on November 1 last year.

And now police have released images of a man they believe may have information that could help the investigation.

The man in the images is aged between 20 and 30 years of age and is around 5ft 8.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they believe could help them

He also has dark hair and was wearing a black and white jacket, black jeans and dark shoes at the time of the incident. He was also carrying a rucksack.