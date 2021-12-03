Edinburgh crime: Police investigation launched after Edinburgh crash puts man in hospital

An investigation has been launched after a crash in Edinburgh put a 61-year-old man in hospital.

By Rachel Mackie
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 11:52 am
Updated Friday, 3rd December 2021, 11:53 am

Emergency services were called to the scene on the Ravelston Dykes and Murrayfield Road junction around 1.25 pm on Thursday.

A VW Golf collided with a white Citreon C3 before overturning and coming to a stop in a nearby garden.

The driver of the Golf, a 61-year-old man was extricated from his vehicle and was taken to hospital.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The driver of the Citroen was uninjured.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick said: “I’d like to thank those members of the public who came to assist the driver at the scene and provided immediate attention to him prior to the arrival of emergency services.

“We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash, particularly the VW Golf before it collided with the Citroen, and anyone who could have dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to provide this."

