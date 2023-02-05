News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Police launch investigation after man found seriously injured in Granton Mains East

The man was taken to hospital for treatment

By Rhoda Morrison
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Feb 2023, 9:35am

Detectives have launched an investigation after a man was found seriously injured in Edinburgh.

The 40-year-old was found with serious injuries in Granton Mains East at around 7.35pm on Friday. He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Police are asking a person, who they believe helped the man at the scene, to come forward to help with their enquiries.

Police have launched an investigation after a man was found seriously injured
Detective Sergeant Will Dickson, of Corstorphine CID, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident. We believe someone assisted the injured man and we would urge that person to contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3368 of February 3.