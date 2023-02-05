Detectives have launched an investigation after a man was found seriously injured in Edinburgh.

The 40-year-old was found with serious injuries in Granton Mains East at around 7.35pm on Friday. He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Police are asking a person, who they believe helped the man at the scene, to come forward to help with their enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Will Dickson, of Corstorphine CID, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident. We believe someone assisted the injured man and we would urge that person to contact police.”