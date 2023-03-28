News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Police looking for witnesses after teenage boy seen masturbating on train to Waverley Station

Police appeal after report of man committing sex offence on Edinburgh train

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 28th Mar 2023, 16:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 16:30 BST

Police are hunting for a teenager who was seen masturbating on a train to Edinburgh.

The incident was reported by a woman who was travelling on the 2.28pm service from London Kings Cross to Edinburgh Waverley Station on March 10. During the journey, after a stop at Newcastle, a teenage boy sat down opposite her. She saw him masturbating between 5.50pm and 7.30pm. The boy then exited the train at Edinburgh. He is described by police as being 17 to 18 years old, white, 6 foot tall, of a proportionate build, with sandy coloured hair which was shaved at the side and longer on the top. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a multi-coloured patterned 90’s style bomber jacket with black across the shoulders, a bright purple t-shirt and loose-fitting blue jeans.

British Transport Police are appealing to any other passengers who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who has any relevant information, urging them to come forward and help the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 – with reference 2300028810. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

British Transport Police officers are appealing after a man was seen masturbating on a train to Edinburgh Waverley Station.
