The incident was reported by a woman who was travelling on the 2.28pm service from London Kings Cross to Edinburgh Waverley Station on March 10. During the journey, after a stop at Newcastle, a teenage boy sat down opposite her. She saw him masturbating between 5.50pm and 7.30pm. The boy then exited the train at Edinburgh. He is described by police as being 17 to 18 years old, white, 6 foot tall, of a proportionate build, with sandy coloured hair which was shaved at the side and longer on the top. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a multi-coloured patterned 90’s style bomber jacket with black across the shoulders, a bright purple t-shirt and loose-fitting blue jeans.