Charles Paul suffered serious injuries at a property on Granton Crescent on the evening of Saturday, March 25. Officers discovered him inside the house on the residential street. An ambulance attended, but despite paramedics' efforts, Mr Paul was pronounced dead at the scene. Following the disturbance, a 36-year-old woman was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after the incident, police arrested a man in connection with the death. Sam Atkins, 28, has been charged with murder, assault to severe injury and attempted murder and attempt to pervert the course of justice. He appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 27 March, and made no plea or declaration. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear in court again this week.