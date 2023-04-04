News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test
11 minutes ago Donald Trump formally arrested as he walks into New York courthouse
1 hour ago Endeavour confirms WWE and UFC merger in multi-billion dollar deal
2 hours ago Gamers frustrated as internet outage hits servers
2 hours ago Twitter is down as thousands of users report outages
3 hours ago Finland joins Nato: What country is and isn’t a member state?

Edinburgh crime: Police name man who died in Granton Crescent disturbance as Charles Paul

Man who died after disturbance in Edinburgh named

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 4th Apr 2023, 17:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 17:33 BST

A 69-year-old man whose death sparked a murder investigation in Edinburgh has been named by police.

Charles Paul suffered serious injuries at a property on Granton Crescent on the evening of Saturday, March 25. Officers discovered him inside the house on the residential street. An ambulance attended, but despite paramedics' efforts, Mr Paul was pronounced dead at the scene. Following the disturbance, a 36-year-old woman was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shortly after the incident, police arrested a man in connection with the death. Sam Atkins, 28, has been charged with murder, assault to severe injury and attempted murder and attempt to pervert the course of justice. He appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 27 March, and made no plea or declaration. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear in court again this week.

Charles Paul, 69, who died following a disturbance on Granton Crescent in Edinburgh.Charles Paul, 69, who died following a disturbance on Granton Crescent in Edinburgh.
Charles Paul, 69, who died following a disturbance on Granton Crescent in Edinburgh.