Edinburgh crime: Police officer left with serious injuries after incident before Hearts and Zurich match
A police officer was left with serious injuries after having been hit with a traffic cone before Thursday’s Hearts match.
The officer was in McLeod Street in Edinburgh before the game against Zurich kicked off on Thursday, August 25.
Shortly after 7pm, during the escort of football fans to Tynecastle, a traffic cone was thrown and it hit the officer, who was treated for serious injuries at the scene.
Police have now launched an investigation and are asking witnesses to come forward.
Detective Constable Andy Lambert, of Gayfield CID, said: “An officer was injured as a result of this incident so we are appealing for anyone who was in the area and witnessed what happened to get in touch.
“I would also encourage anyone who may have video footage of the incident to contact us.
“Anyone with information should contact police via 101, quoting incident 2449 of 25 August. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”