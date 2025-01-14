Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Road Policing officers in Edinburgh are appealing for information and witnesses following an incident of dangerous driving in Carrick Knowe.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are aware of a video circulating on social media showing a Honda Civic speeding at 82mph and overtaking numerous vehicles into oncoming traffic at Saughton Road North.

Enquiries so far have established the video was uploaded on Monday, January 6. Police efforts to trace the vehicle and identify the driver are ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road Policing officers in Edinburgh are appealing for information and witnesses following an incident of dangerous driving in the Saughton Road North area. | Google Maps

Constable Alexander Marshall, from the Edinburgh Road Policing Unit, said: “This was an extremely irresponsible and reckless act, not only to be speeding at over 80mph in a 20mph zone, but to also use a mobile phone filming yourself while doing so. Putting the public at risk in such a manner will not be tolerated.

“We are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the Honda Civic in question, or can help identify the driver, to please contact police on 101, quoting incident 0555 of 14 January, 2025. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”