Edinburgh crime: CCTV images released of two men regarding Gorgie early morning Halloween assault and robbery
The incident occurred at around 2.40am at the Gorgie Road and Wardlaw Street junction in Edinburgh. Officers believe the men could assist them in their ongoing enquiries and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them or has information about this incident to get in touch.
The first man is described as being white, aged between 19-20 years old and approximately 5’8” in height. He has short, thick dark hair and facial hair. He was seen to be wearing a dark zip-up jumper with a Fred Perry logo on the left chest, socks but no shoes.
The second man is described as being white, aged between 18-19 years old and between approximately 5’11” and 6ft in height. He has short brown hair styled up at the front. He was seen to be wearing grey jogging bottoms, yellow and purple Nike Dunk style trainers and a black hooded jumper.
A Police Scotland representative said: "We urge the males pictured or anyone who may recognise them to contact us. If you have any information about this incident, please get in touch as soon as possible.”
Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1439 of 31 October 2024. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.