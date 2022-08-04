Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The assault occurred at St Andrew Square, Edinburgh, at around 11.50pm on 12 November 2021.

As part of an ongoing investigation, officers have released CCTV images of four men who may be able to assist with enquiries.

All four men are described as being white and in their early 20s.

The first man is described as being blonde. On the night in question, he was wearing a black top, jeans and white trainers.

The second was wearing a grey Stone Island jumper, black body warmer, grey joggers and white trainers, and is described as having dark hair.

The third is described as having dark hair. He was wearing a grey hooded top with black trousers.

Police believe these four males may hold information which could help an ongoing investigation into an assault which occurred at St Andrew Square, Edinburgh, in 2021.

The fourth was wearing a grey hooded top, shorts and black trainers, and is described as having dark hair, shaved at the sides.

Police are asking for the four men, or anyone who has information on them, to come forward and help the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Ashley Rea of Gayfield CID said: “I would urge the males, or anyone who has information relating to these males, to make contact with the Police.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact with Police at Gayfield CID, Edinburgh via 101 quoting reference number 4198 of 12/11/21.