Police have released images of a man as they investigate an assault that took place last year.

The attack happened in Greenside Place in Edinburgh at around 10pm on Sunday, November 27, 2022 . Detectives have released CCTV images of a man who they wish to speak to as part of their investigation. Police have described the man as being white, around 30 to 40 years old, clean shaven, of a medium build, with short brown hair. On the night of the assault, police said he was wearing a dark jacket, white shirt and a dark jumper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Constable Justin Lipinski said: “We are eager to talk to the male in these images and would ask him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Police have released images of a man as they investigate an assault that took place on Greenside Place in Edinburgh.