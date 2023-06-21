Edinburgh crime: Police release images of man after assault on Greenside Place near Edinburgh Playhouse
The attack happened in Greenside Place in Edinburgh at around 10pm on Sunday, November 27, 2022 . Detectives have released CCTV images of a man who they wish to speak to as part of their investigation. Police have described the man as being white, around 30 to 40 years old, clean shaven, of a medium build, with short brown hair. On the night of the assault, police said he was wearing a dark jacket, white shirt and a dark jumper.
Constable Justin Lipinski said: “We are eager to talk to the male in these images and would ask him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch as soon as possible.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3603 of 27 November 2022, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be passed anonymously.