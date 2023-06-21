News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Police release images of man after assault on Greenside Place near Edinburgh Playhouse

Officers ‘eager’ to talk to man following assault in Edinburgh city centre
By Anna Bryan
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 12:18 BST

Police have released images of a man as they investigate an assault that took place last year.

The attack happened in Greenside Place in Edinburgh at around 10pm on Sunday, November 27, 2022 . Detectives have released CCTV images of a man who they wish to speak to as part of their investigation. Police have described the man as being white, around 30 to 40 years old, clean shaven, of a medium build, with short brown hair. On the night of the assault, police said he was wearing a dark jacket, white shirt and a dark jumper.

Constable Justin Lipinski said: “We are eager to talk to the male in these images and would ask him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Police have released images of a man as they investigate an assault that took place on Greenside Place in Edinburgh.
Police have released images of a man as they investigate an assault that took place on Greenside Place in Edinburgh.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3603 of 27 November 2022, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be passed anonymously.