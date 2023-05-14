The 36-year-old man was driving at speed in Wester Hailes when officers from Livingston Road Police spotted him and tried to stop the vehicle. The driver initially failed to stop for police but later came to a halt in the Capital’s Wester Hailes Road.

He refused to provide officers with a breath specimen and was taken into custody. He was reported for six offences, including dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and failing to provide a breath specimen. He was also found to be in possession of an offensive weapon – a baton – and a quantity of a class A drug thought to be cocaine, and failed to provide a specimen of breath for station procedure.