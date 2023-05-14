News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Police report driver for string of offences after stop in Wester Hailes Road

The driver refused to take a breath test and was held in custody

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 14th May 2023, 09:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th May 2023, 09:03 BST

A driver whose speeding sparked a police chase in Edinburgh has been reported for a string of offences, including being in possession of a weapon.

The 36-year-old man was driving at speed in Wester Hailes when officers from Livingston Road Police spotted him and tried to stop the vehicle. The driver initially failed to stop for police but later came to a halt in the Capital’s Wester Hailes Road.

He refused to provide officers with a breath specimen and was taken into custody. He was reported for six offences, including dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and failing to provide a breath specimen. He was also found to be in possession of an offensive weapon – a baton – and a quantity of a class A drug thought to be cocaine, and failed to provide a specimen of breath for station procedure.

Police stopped a driver in Wester Hailes Road and reported him for a string of offencesPolice stopped a driver in Wester Hailes Road and reported him for a string of offences
