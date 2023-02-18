Officers recovered a large amount of drugs and cash during recent raids in Edinburgh. Suspected drugs worth around £55,000 were seized, as well as almost £38,000 of crash.

Police discovered herbal cannabis and cash after stopping a vehicle on St Mary's Street in the Old Town during the afternoon on Wednesday, February 15. A 45-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the discovery. Drugs and cash were also seized after two house searches in the South-West of Edinburgh, one of which occurred in Clovenstone Gardens on Thursday, February 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Road policing officers stopped a vehicle on St Marys Street in Edinburgh during the afternoon of Thursday, 15 February.

Police recovered drugs and cash during three raids in Edinburgh.

“A quantity of herbal cannabis and cash was subsequently recovered.