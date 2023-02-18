Edinburgh crime: Police seize over £90,000 worth of drugs and cash in raids across Edinburgh
Illicit drugs with a street value of more than £50,000 have been seized in Edinburgh.
Officers recovered a large amount of drugs and cash during recent raids in Edinburgh. Suspected drugs worth around £55,000 were seized, as well as almost £38,000 of crash.
Police discovered herbal cannabis and cash after stopping a vehicle on St Mary's Street in the Old Town during the afternoon on Wednesday, February 15. A 45-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the discovery. Drugs and cash were also seized after two house searches in the South-West of Edinburgh, one of which occurred in Clovenstone Gardens on Thursday, February 16.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Road policing officers stopped a vehicle on St Marys Street in Edinburgh during the afternoon of Thursday, 15 February.
“A quantity of herbal cannabis and cash was subsequently recovered.
“A 45-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the recovery and was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, 17 February.”