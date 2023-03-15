Edinburgh crime: Police share CCTV images of man after 'high value theft' in Omega Boutique, St James Quarter
Officers urge man to come forward after theft at Edinburgh shopping centre
Police have released images of a man they want to speak to in connection with a “high value theft” at an Edinburgh shopping centre. The incident took place at Omega Boutique, a luxury watch and jewellery shop in the St James Quarter, at around 10am on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
The man shown in the images is described as white, about 5ft 8in, average build, 40-50 years old, with a shaved head. Police said he had a British accent. On the day of the theft, he was wearing a dark khaki green Barbour jacket with a hood, dark blue trousers, dark navy trainers, and thick dark framed glasses, said police.
Officers are urging the man, or anyone who recognises him, to contact police. Police constable Katherine Mackenzie, from Edinburgh central initiative team, said: “I am asking that the man pictured in the images to make contact with police in order that further enquiries can be conducted. I am also asking members of the public that if they recognise this individual to contact police.”
Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 0858 of 1 February, 2023. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.