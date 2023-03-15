Police have released images of a man they want to speak to in connection with a “high value theft” at an Edinburgh shopping centre. The incident took place at Omega Boutique, a luxury watch and jewellery shop in the St James Quarter, at around 10am on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

The man shown in the images is described as white, about 5ft 8in, average build, 40-50 years old, with a shaved head. Police said he had a British accent. On the day of the theft, he was wearing a dark khaki green Barbour jacket with a hood, dark blue trousers, dark navy trainers, and thick dark framed glasses, said police.

Officers are urging the man, or anyone who recognises him, to contact police. Police constable Katherine Mackenzie, from Edinburgh central initiative team, said: “I am asking that the man pictured in the images to make contact with police in order that further enquiries can be conducted. I am also asking members of the public that if they recognise this individual to contact police.”

