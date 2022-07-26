Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Personal items were stolen from three vehicles in the Capital overnight.

In a social media post, police wrote: “A number of car windows have been smashed in the Roseneath/Warrender areas during hours of darkness.”

Following the incident, officers are urging car owners in those areas to take steps to avoid being targeted. They advised locals to “lock all items out of sight” and “take valuables with you”.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We received reports of damage to three vehicles in the Roseneath and Warrender areas on Edinburgh on Monday, 25 July, 2022.

“Personal items were reported to have been stolen.

“Enquiries are ongoing and Community Policing Teams will carry out additional patrols in the areas.”

