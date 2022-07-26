Edinburgh crime: Police warn vehicle owners after car windows smashed and items stolen in the Capital overnight

Police have issued crime prevention advice to local car owners, after several car windows were smashed in Edinburgh.

By Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 1:59 pm

Personal items were stolen from three vehicles in the Capital overnight.

In a social media post, police wrote: “A number of car windows have been smashed in the Roseneath/Warrender areas during hours of darkness.”

Following the incident, officers are urging car owners in those areas to take steps to avoid being targeted. They advised locals to “lock all items out of sight” and “take valuables with you”.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We received reports of damage to three vehicles in the Roseneath and Warrender areas on Edinburgh on Monday, 25 July, 2022.

“Personal items were reported to have been stolen.

“Enquiries are ongoing and Community Policing Teams will carry out additional patrols in the areas.”

More advice on how to protect your car is available on the Police Scotland website.