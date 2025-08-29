Edinburgh Crime: Cars, cash and tools stolen in Prestonpans garage break-in
Police said that three cars, a brown Citroen C3, black Citroen C5 and a blue Audi A4, were stolen as well as a quantity of tools and cash in the raid that took place in the East Lothian town between Wednesday and Thursday.
The incident at the garage on Edinburgh Road is thought to have taken place between 4.50pm on Wednesday, 27 August and 7.30am on Thursday, 28 August.
Police are now asking for anyone who was in the area to get in contact with them
Detective Sergeant John Lumsden said: “Our enquiries are ongoing, and I am asking anyone who was in the area during that timeframe to get in touch.
“Similarly, any drivers with dash-cam footage that could assist our investigation are urged to contact us.”
Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident 0617 of 28 August. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contact anonymously on 0800 555 111.