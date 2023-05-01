Edinburgh crime: Princes Street Gardens closed as police investigate rape of young woman
Edinburgh city centre gardens closed after young woman attacked
A city centre park has been closed after a young woman was raped in the early hours of the morning.
Princes Street Gardens is shut to the public after reports of the serious sexual assault in the early hours of Monday morning, May 1. Police say a 20-year-old woman was attacked in the green space at around 3.45am. The public park has been closed to allow detectives to make their enquiries.
Edinburgh Council said: “Due to a police incident in Princes Street Gardens, the gardens are closed to the public, including the toilets.” A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 3.45am on Monday, 1, May, we received a report of the serious sexual assault of a 20-year-old woman in the Princes Street Gardens area of Edinburgh. Enquiries are at an early stage and ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”