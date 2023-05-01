A city centre park has been closed after a young woman was raped in the early hours of the morning.

Princes Street Gardens is shut to the public after reports of the serious sexual assault in the early hours of Monday morning, May 1. Police say a 20-year-old woman was attacked in the green space at around 3.45am. The public park has been closed to allow detectives to make their enquiries.

Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh is currently closed after a serious sexual assault