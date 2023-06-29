Edinburgh crime: £250,000 worth of drugs seized as police raid property in West Fairbrae Crescent
Thousands of pounds worth of illicit drugs were recovered during a police raid in Edinburgh.
Officers descended on a property on West Fairbrae Crescent, at around 9.30am on Wednesday, June 28. Police seized a large amount of cannabis, which they said was worth “an estimated street value of £250,000”. A neighbour who witnessed the raid said they saw officers loading vehicles with bags and equipment.
After the warrant was carried out, a 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with drugs offences. Police said the man is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, June 29.
Chief Inspector Mark Hamilton said: “This was a significant drugs recovery that has taken £250,000 worth of drugs out of our communities. Drugs cause misery in our communities and we are committed to disrupting their supply. This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy. Anyone with information or concerns about drugs should contact us on 101, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”