Thousands of pounds worth of illicit drugs were recovered during a police raid in Edinburgh.

Officers descended on a property on West Fairbrae Crescent, at around 9.30am on Wednesday, June 28. Police seized a large amount of cannabis, which they said was worth “an estimated street value of £250,000”. A neighbour who witnessed the raid said they saw officers loading vehicles with bags and equipment.

After the warrant was carried out, a 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with drugs offences. Police said the man is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, June 29.

