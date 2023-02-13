Police are searching for a man who repeatedly touched a female passenger on an Edinburgh train – using a newspaper to hide his actions.

The sexual assault took place on a train between Glasgow Queen Street Station and Edinburgh Haymarket Station on January 13, between 4.15pm and 5pm. A male passenger sat down beside a woman and repeatedly touched her leg with his, said British Transport Police. He then touched the victim on her left leg with his hand, while using a newspaper to hide his hand. While the victim tried to move her body away from him and towards the window, the male passenger moved his leg again to press it against hers.

When the train reached Linlithgow, the female passenger got up and changed seats. She got off the train at Haymarket Station in Edinburgh, while the man stayed on the train.

British Transport Police are now looking for a man who may be able to help with their investigation into the sexual assault. The man is described as being Asian, tall and of a medium build with black hair. On the day of the incident, he was wearing a dark jacket and blue jeans, and also was carrying a newspaper.