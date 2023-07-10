Logan Doig carried out the string of offences over five years, from 2015 to 2020, in Edinburgh and Tayside. He appeared for sentencing at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday, July 10, after having been found guilty of the crimes at Edinburgh High Court last month.

Detective Inspector Gordon Patullo, of Police Scotland, said: “We acknowledge the sentencing of Doig, who will now face the consequences of his deplorable behaviour. I hope today’s verdict will allow the victims some form of closure and enable them to move forward in their lives.“This should also send a clear message to others that any type of sexual or violent abuse will not be tolerated. We treat all reports of sexual crime seriously, with the utmost professionalism and sensitivity, and we will thoroughly investigate in order to bring perpetrators of such crimes to justice.“Anyone with any concerns or information can report them to police by calling 101 or calling Crimestoppers, where anonymity can be obtained, on 0800 555 111.”