A 12 year-old boy has been charged after he assaulted another child at an Edinburgh primary school.

Police were called to the north Edinburgh school on Tuesday, November 14 following reports of an assault on an 11 year-old male pupil. Edinburgh council’s education chief Joan Griffiths called the incident “shocking” and “completely unacceptable”.

Cllr Griffiths praised school staff who she said “acted quickly to help the pupil and calm the situation down”. Local councillor Vicky Nicolson said following the attack she was “contacted by a number of parents”.

In recent months safety concerns have been raised for children attending the school, where incidents of parents fighting each other in the playground and pupils leaving the grounds unattended have been reported. At a council meeting in June, Unison said its members who work at the school “regularly feel threatened and unsafe at work”.

The primary school’s parent council said staff were “working tirelessly to overcome these challenges” but said members would consider taking their children out of school as ‘strike’ action if the situation did not improve.

Councillor Nicolson, the SNP councillor for Inverleith, said: “The recent incident is very alarming for our community and I have been contacted by a number of parents and have raised concerns with officials. I am aware that City of Edinburgh Council education officials are working with parents and the police to ensure safety at the school is of paramount importance. It is imperative that parents and children feel safe and supported and I am willing to do all I can to help.”

Labour education, children and families convener Cllr Griffiths said: “This was a shocking incident and what happened yesterday afternoon is completely unacceptable. I want to praise the staff who acted so quickly to help the pupil and calm the situation down. Police were called immediately and are carrying out an investigation to identify those responsible for this assault. We’re offering support to the pupil and their family along with staff at school and anyone who witnessed the incident.”